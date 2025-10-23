Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 5 - Reid Olsen

Reid Olsen Reid Olsen - LFP City Council Pos. 5





I am running for Lake Forest Park City Council to bring a fresh perspective. My wife and I moved here 5 years ago for the same reason so many others have, we love the environment here. I love being minutes from the Burke Gilman trail, Lake Washington and so many parks. I love my neighbors and the community we’ve created.

Retain the small businesses and Third Place Commons that give the Town Center its unique charm and make sure to protect their needs during and after construction

Build mixed-use apartment and retail structures to house more people and small businesses

Create vertical parking to minimize space wasted on vehicles

Prioritize walkability and a community feel

Relocate the landmark trees being removed for the Sound Transit bus lane into Town Center so that it feels more like the rest of Lake Forest Park