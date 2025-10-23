Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 5 - Reid Olsen

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Reid Olsen
Reid Olsen - LFP City Council Pos. 5

I am running for Lake Forest Park City Council to bring a fresh perspective. My wife and I moved here 5 years ago for the same reason so many others have, we love the environment here. I love being minutes from the Burke Gilman trail, Lake Washington and so many parks. I love my neighbors and the community we’ve created.

But I’ve been frustrated watching our town’s leadership combat the future instead of shaping it. Whether it’s doing the bare minimum to meet Washington’s new housing laws or fighting Sound Transit to prevent efficient public transportation, I feel our town is at risk of being left behind. I’ve dedicated my career to accelerating society’s transition to sustainable energy, and I intend to bring that same dedication to Position 5 of the Lake Forest Park City Council.

Lake Forest Park is an island of green in a sea of grey, and it must remain that way. But our area’s population continues to grow, and in order to reduce the cost of living and prevent homelessness, we need more housing. I believe we can both welcome new neighbors and protect our vital tree canopy by rezoning Town Center to allow for denser housing. With brand new owners of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, the opportunity is now to create that future.

Here’s how I envision an updated LFP Town Center:
  • Retain the small businesses and Third Place Commons that give the Town Center its unique charm and make sure to protect their needs during and after construction
  • Build mixed-use apartment and retail structures to house more people and small businesses
  • Create vertical parking to minimize space wasted on vehicles
  • Prioritize walkability and a community feel
  • Relocate the landmark trees being removed for the Sound Transit bus lane into Town Center so that it feels more like the rest of Lake Forest Park
I’m also passionate about improving safety on our streets. I’m an avid cyclist but I minimize the amount of time I spend riding in Lake Forest Park. It’s just not as safe as other areas because there are almost no bike lanes. No amount of additional police funding, traffic cameras or even slower speed limits will make it safer. We must invest in infrastructure so that both cyclists and pedestrians can feel safe on our streets. As a member of the City Council, I will advocate for that investment.

Reid Olsen - reidforlfp.com - reidforlfp@gmail.com


