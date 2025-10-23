Openings for free Youth Heart Screening in Shoreline on November 5, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Parents, don't miss this important opportunity! Our FREE Youth Heart Screening event at Kings School is coming up on **November 5, 2025** and we still have openings!

Getting your child's heart screened is quick, painless, and could be life-saving. Early detection matters!

Why screen?

Takes just minutes
Completely non-invasive
Peace of mind for your family
Catch potential issues early

**Location:** Kings School
**Date:** November 5, 2025
**Who:** Youth/Students
**Cost:** FREE

Register NOW at www.nickoftimefoundation.org

Give your child the gift of a healthy future. Let's protect those young hearts together!


Posted by DKH at 10:28 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  