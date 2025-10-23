Openings for free Youth Heart Screening in Shoreline on November 5, 2025
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Getting your child's heart screened is quick, painless, and could be life-saving. Early detection matters!
Why screen?
Takes just minutes
Completely non-invasive
Peace of mind for your family
Catch potential issues early
**Location:** Kings School
**Date:** November 5, 2025
**Who:** Youth/Students
**Cost:** FREE
Register NOW at www.nickoftimefoundation.org
Give your child the gift of a healthy future. Let's protect those young hearts together!
