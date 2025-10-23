Openings for free Youth Heart Screening in Shoreline on November 5, 2025

Parents, don't miss this important opportunity! Our FREE Youth Heart Screening event at Kings School is coming up on **November 5, 2025** and we still have openings!

Why screen?



Takes just minutes

Completely non-invasive

Peace of mind for your family

Catch potential issues early



**Location:**

**Date:** November 5, 2025

**Who:** Youth/Students

**Cost:** FREE



Register NOW at



Give your child the gift of a healthy future. Let's protect those young hearts together!

Getting your child's heart screened is quick, painless, and could be life-saving. Early detection matters!