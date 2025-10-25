Jobs: WSDOT Plant Inspector/Material Tester (TT3 In-Training) - Bothell

WSDOT
Plant Inspector/Material Tester (TT3 In-Training)
Bothell, WA – Northwest Region
$49,455 – $97,400 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking to fill two Transportation Technician 3 In-Training positions in our Urban Mobility, Access & Megaprograms (UMAM) / I-405/SR 167 Program’s in Northwest Region. 

The program’s purpose is to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and support economic growth by expanding express toll lanes, constructing new interchanges and access ramps, and integrating highway improvements with regional transit systems. The program manages planning, design, construction, and corridor-wide coordination to ensure consistent, phased delivery of these high-priority projects.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


