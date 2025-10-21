Shoreline Fire responds to fire at health and rehabilitation facility
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|Fire started in light fixture in patient room
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
On arrival, crews had nothing showing from the exterior.
Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the fire had already been extinguished by staff using a dry chemical extinguisher.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The fire originated from a light fixture above a patient bed. Fortunately, quick action by the on-site staff prevented further spread.
Our crews assisted with ventilation to clear residual smoke and dry chem powder from the affected area.
No injuries reported.
Great reminder of the importance of fire extinguisher training and early intervention.
Well done to the facility staff for their fast response.
The facility was not named.
The facility was not named.
0 comments:
Post a Comment