Shoreline Fire responds to fire at health and rehabilitation facility

Fire started in light fixture in patient room

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire At 5:17pm Monday night, October 20, 2025, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a "Working Fire – Commercial" at a health and rehabilitation facility after multiple callers reported a room on fire.

On arrival, crews had nothing showing from the exterior.





Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the fire had already been extinguished by staff using a dry chemical extinguisher.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

The fire originated from a light fixture above a patient bed. Fortunately, quick action by the on-site staff prevented further spread.





Our crews assisted with ventilation to clear residual smoke and dry chem powder from the affected area.





No injuries reported.





Great reminder of the importance of fire extinguisher training and early intervention.





The facility was not named. Well done to the facility staff for their fast response.








