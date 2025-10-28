Rotary Cup: Shorewood 49, Shorecrest 19
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Shorewood vs. Shorecrest Scots
10/24/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
According to reporting in The Everett Herald, "The Stormrays (6-2, 4-2) jumped out to a 41-6 lead at halftime over the Scots (2-6, 0-6) to cruise to a rivalry win. Finn Bachler was all over the field, scoring his four TDs by ground, as a passer and twice as a receiver. QB Kyson Vannee threw for 265 yards and four TDs for Shorewood as Jack Gallagher, Lukas Wanke, and Eddie Hansel each caught a score. On defense, Reid Williams (eight tackles) and Cole Petschl (six tackles, interception) led the way for the Stormrays. Shorecrest scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit."
10/24/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
According to reporting in The Everett Herald, "The Stormrays (6-2, 4-2) jumped out to a 41-6 lead at halftime over the Scots (2-6, 0-6) to cruise to a rivalry win. Finn Bachler was all over the field, scoring his four TDs by ground, as a passer and twice as a receiver. QB Kyson Vannee threw for 265 yards and four TDs for Shorewood as Jack Gallagher, Lukas Wanke, and Eddie Hansel each caught a score. On defense, Reid Williams (eight tackles) and Cole Petschl (six tackles, interception) led the way for the Stormrays. Shorecrest scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit."
|Shorewood football after Rotary Cup win
Photo by Malcolm McLaurin
SCORING SUMMARY:
1st Quarter
- SW: Edward Hensel 13 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 6-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-0
- SW: Finn Bachler 32 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 13-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 14-0
- SW: Jack Gallagher 20 yd Pass from Finn Bachler (CNV) 20-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 21-0
- SW: Finn Bachler 39 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 27-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 28-0
- SW: Maximus Uckun 32 yd Rush (TD) 34-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 35-0
- SC: 25 yd Pass (CNV) 35-6
- SW: Lukas Wanke 27 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 41-6
- SC: 47 yd Rush (TD) 41-12
- SC: 55 yd Rush (TD) 41-18
- SC: (PAT) 41-19
- SW: Finn Bachler 13 yd Rush (TD) 47-19
- SW: Kaare Nye 3 yd Rush (CNV) 49-19
0 comments:
Post a Comment