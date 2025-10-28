Rotary Cup: Shorewood 49, Shorecrest 19

1 2 3 4 Total Shorewood 28 13 0 8 49 Shorecrest Scots 0 6 13 0 19

Shorewood vs. Shorecrest Scots10/24/25, 19:00Regular SeasonShoreline StadiumAccording to reporting in The Everett Herald, "The Stormrays (6-2, 4-2) jumped out to a 41-6 lead at halftime over the Scots (2-6, 0-6) to cruise to a rivalry win.was all over the field, scoring his four TDs by ground, as a passer and twice as a receiver.threw for 265 yards and four TDs for Shorewood aseach caught a score. On defense,led the way for the Stormrays. Shorecrest scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit."