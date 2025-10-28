Rotary Cup: Shorewood 49, Shorecrest 19

Shorewood players celebrate their Rotary Cup win
Photo by Malcolm McLaurin

GAME STATS
Shorewood vs. Shorecrest Scots
10/24/25, 19:00
Regular Season
Shoreline Stadium
  1  2  3  4 Total
Shorewood28130849
Shorecrest Scots0613019

According to reporting in The Everett Herald, "The Stormrays (6-2, 4-2) jumped out to a 41-6 lead at halftime over the Scots (2-6, 0-6) to cruise to a rivalry win. Finn Bachler was all over the field, scoring his four TDs by ground, as a passer and twice as a receiver. QB Kyson Vannee threw for 265 yards and four TDs for Shorewood as Jack Gallagher, Lukas Wanke, and Eddie Hansel each caught a score. On defense, Reid Williams (eight tackles) and Cole Petschl (six tackles, interception) led the way for the Stormrays. Shorecrest scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit."


Shorewood football after Rotary Cup win
Photo by Malcolm McLaurin

SCORING SUMMARY:

1st Quarter
  • SW: Edward Hensel 13 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 6-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-0
  • SW: Finn Bachler 32 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 13-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 14-0
  • SW: Jack Gallagher 20 yd Pass from Finn Bachler (CNV) 20-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 21-0
  • SW: Finn Bachler 39 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 27-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 28-0
2nd Quarter
  • SW: Maximus Uckun 32 yd Rush (TD) 34-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 35-0
  • SC: 25 yd Pass (CNV) 35-6
  • SW: Lukas Wanke 27 yd Pass from Kyson Vanee (CNV) 41-6
3rd Quarter
  • SC: 47 yd Rush (TD) 41-12
  • SC: 55 yd Rush (TD) 41-18
  • SC: (PAT) 41-19
4th Quarter
  • SW: Finn Bachler 13 yd Rush (TD) 47-19
  • SW: Kaare Nye 3 yd Rush (CNV) 49-19
--Coach Rob Petschl


