Dia de los Muertos celebration at Evergreen Washelli October 30, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Join us for our third annual Dia de Muertos Celebration on Thursday October 30, 2025 at Evergreen Washelli Tribute Center, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle WA 98133 from 5 - 9pm.

Come celebrate Dia de los Muertos with us at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home & Cemetery! 

Join us for an evening of Mariachi, dancing, delicious food, face painting & crafts for the kids, merchants and more! 

This event is a time to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. Bring a photo or memento of a loved one who has passed, to add to our community altar. The event ends with a short cemetery procession through a path of Luminary bags showcasing names of loved ones & pets on them. 

Dress for rain or shine and don't miss out on this free, family friendly cultural celebration!

This event is free to public and family friendly.

For more information call 206-362-5200 or go to Washelli.com


