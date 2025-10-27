50 enthusiastic sign wavers dodge the rain on Sunday - protests to continue in November

Monday, October 27, 2025

The skies were dark but the sun was shining on the protestors
Photo by Pamela Mieth

50 protestors ignored the chance of rain to wave their signs at the Shoreline - Edmonds line on Sunday October 26, 2025.

Halloween costumes. Photo by Pamerla Mieth

Inspired by the joy of the No Kings / Rise Up march on October 18, 2025, the mood was happy and upbeat. The chicken inspired a lot of questions about crossing the road.

The blue sign references Trump's comments about soldiers

And of course there were many very serious signs as well.

Protests will continue Sundays in November.


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  