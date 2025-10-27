50 enthusiastic sign wavers dodge the rain on Sunday - protests to continue in November

The skies were dark but the sun was shining on the protestors

Photo by Pamela Mieth

50 protestors ignored the chance of rain to wave their signs at the Shoreline - Edmonds line on Sunday October 26, 2025. 50 protestors ignored the chance of rain to wave their signs at the Shoreline - Edmonds line on Sunday October 26, 2025.





Halloween costumes. Photo by Pamerla Mieth

Inspired by the joy of the No Kings / Rise Up march on October 18, 2025, the mood was happy and upbeat. The chicken inspired a lot of questions about crossing the road. Inspired by the joy of the No Kings / Rise Up march on October 18, 2025, the mood was happy and upbeat. The chicken inspired a lot of questions about crossing the road.





The blue sign references Trump's comments about soldiers

And of course there were many very serious signs as well. And of course there were many very serious signs as well.





Protests will continue Sundays in November.







