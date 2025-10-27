50 enthusiastic sign wavers dodge the rain on Sunday - protests to continue in November
Monday, October 27, 2025
|The skies were dark but the sun was shining on the protestors
Photo by Pamela Mieth
50 protestors ignored the chance of rain to wave their signs at the Shoreline - Edmonds line on Sunday October 26, 2025.
|Halloween costumes. Photo by Pamerla Mieth
Inspired by the joy of the No Kings / Rise Up march on October 18, 2025, the mood was happy and upbeat. The chicken inspired a lot of questions about crossing the road.
|The blue sign references Trump's comments about soldiers
And of course there were many very serious signs as well.
