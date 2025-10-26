Alaska airlines back in the air









Overall, the cancellations impacted the travel plans of nearly 50,000 guests. We are deeply sorry for the disruptions this event has caused for so many of our valued guests. We continue to work to get everyone to their destinations as quickly as possible.





Before heading to the airport, we encourage flyers to check their flight status. A flexible travel policy that allows guests to self-service on our app and website is in place. We have also increased guest care staffing to support higher volumes but recognize that wait times have been frustratingly long.





We know our guests put their trust in us when they choose to fly with Alaska, and this level of performance is not acceptable. And while safety is our most critical responsibility, the reliability of our operations is an essential expectation of our guests.





Following a similar disruption earlier this year, we took action to harden our systems, but this failure underscores the work that remains to be done to ensure system stability.





We are immediately bringing in outside technical experts to diagnose our entire IT infrastructure to ensure we are as resilient as we need to be. The reliability of our technology is fundamental to our ability to serve guests and get them to where they need to be. As we expand and execute the plan to ensure our systems are sufficiently resilient, we will continue to share updates on our progress.







Alaska Airlines’ operations have returned to normal following a significant IT outage on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 that led to a systemwide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air-operated flights.As of Saturday morning, we have canceled nine flights related to the IT outage recovery. That compares to 139 Alaska cancellations and 35 Horizon cancellations on Friday, in addition to numerous delayed flights.