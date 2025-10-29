What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 29 – November 4
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From designing your own permaculture paradise and Halloween fun at Town Center and trunk or treats galore, (plus creepy COSMAROKE at Spin Alley!) to a heart-centered Día de Muertos celebration, kids upcycled ornament making at the tool library, and a practical Medicare 101, Shoreline is bursting with fun this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Designing Your Own Permaculture Paradise
Wednesday, October 29
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
North City Water District
Landscapes and gardens offer a wealth of benefits if designed and managed well. Learn how to look at your garden as an ecosystem and explore the possibilities to make your space more sustainable. This class will cover how to build healthy soils, good garden design, and proper maintenance strategies. We’ll also share examples of beautiful gardens for your inspiration. Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@
Halloween in the Commons & Lake Forest Park Town Center
Friday, October 31
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Third Place Commons
Get ready for a spooktacular evening of fun for the whole family with Halloween at Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Town Center!
4–6 PM | Mall-Wide Trick-or-Treating
Kick off your Halloween adventure by bringing your little ghosts, goblins, and superheroes to trick-or-treat at participating shops all across the Town Center. Come early and fill those bags with goodies!
6–6:45 PM | Somebuddy’s Silly Magic Show (with a Halloween Twist!)
Stick around after trick-or-treating for a delightful, family-friendly magic show featuring Somebuddy the Clown on the Commons Stage. With lots of humor, audience participation, whimsical tricks, and enchanting illusions, this silly and spooky magic show is perfect for kids and grownups alike. You’ll laugh, cheer, and maybe even get a chance to be part of the show!
This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library. No registration required—all ages are welcome! Join us for tricks, treats, and a little Halloween magic—right here at the Commons!
Halloween Party at Spin Alley
Friday, October 31
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Spin Alley Bowling
Come to our CREEPY COSMAROKE HALLOWEEN PARTY Friday October 31st from 6pm-11pm! Have a fun, safe, warm Halloween Celebration with Costume Contests and ALL AGES Karaoke from 7-10pm! Make a reservation today at https://alleytrak.com/app/
Día de Muertos Celebration in Shoreline
Saturday, November 1
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spartan Recreation Center
Join the City of Shoreline for a heart-centered Día de Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 1st from 2–5 PM at the Spartan Recreation Center. This free, family-friendly event honors the tradition of remembering and celebrating loved ones who have passed through music, community, art, food, storytelling, and more. Explore colorful altars, enjoy the vibrant Catrina Parade (with a prize for the guest favorite), and connect with others in a space filled with love, culture, and remembrance.
Kids Make an Upcycled Holiday Ornament (Shoreline Sustainable Skill Series)
Sunday, November 2
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Tool Library
Children will join Seattle ReCreative and learn to harness the power of creative reuse to make beautiful, creative and artistic holiday ornaments from reused and reclaimed materials. They’ll leave this workshop with wonderful ornaments great for display at home or as a nice gift. All tools and materials are provided. Children ages 5+ with their adult caretakers. About the instructor, Seattle ReCreative: Staff for this class comes from Seattle ReCreative, a local nonprofit that promotes creativity, community, and environmental stewardship through creative reuse and arts education. We have limited spots for this class, so if you’re unable to attend, please cancel your RSVP to allow others the opportunity to sign up.
Medicare 101: Understanding the A, B, C & Ds of Medicare
Tuesday, November 4
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
Join Greg Taylor, a Senior Health Broker specializing in Medicare, for a free community presentation at Laurel Cove in Shoreline. Greg will share his expertise on the fundamentals of Medicare, including the A, B, C, and D coverage options. Learn how different Medicare plans work and how to choose the one that’s best for you. This free session includes refreshments and offers valuable guidance for anyone approaching Medicare eligibility or helping a loved one navigate their healthcare options. Free Event, RSVP: Michael Francart, michael.francart@
