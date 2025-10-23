2025/26 Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Resource Guide
Thursday, October 23, 2025
|Chamber of Commerce
Resource Guide
It’s a practical resource for discovering local services, connecting with fellow businesses, and celebrating what makes Shoreline such a strong and connected community.
Printed copies are available at all upcoming Chamber events — including Good Morning Shoreline, Ribbon Cuttings, and our Luncheons.
At the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, we believe that a strong business community is built through connection, collaboration, and shared success.
We invite you to use the 2025/26 Business & Community Resource Guide to support the businesses that make Shoreline thrive.
Members with brick-and-mortar locations are encouraged to display copies and share them with their customers.
The electronic version is live and ready to explore on the Chamber’s website. Check out the Electronic Version here
