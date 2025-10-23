2025/26 Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Resource Guide

The new Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Resource Guide showcases our Chamber Members, local businesses, and community partners who make Shoreline such a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.





Members with brick-and-mortar locations are encouraged to display copies and share them with their customers.





The electronic version is live and ready to explore on the Chamber's website. Check out the Electronic Version here



We invite you to use the 2025/26 Business & Community Resource Guide to support the businesses that make Shoreline thrive.





Printed copies are available at all upcoming Chamber events — including Good Morning Shoreline, Ribbon Cuttings, and our Luncheons.