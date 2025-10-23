2025/26 Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Resource Guide

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Chamber of Commerce
Resource Guide
The new Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Resource Guide showcases our Chamber Members, local businesses, and community partners who make Shoreline such a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.

It’s a practical resource for discovering local services, connecting with fellow businesses, and celebrating what makes Shoreline such a strong and connected community.

Printed copies are available at all upcoming Chamber events — including Good Morning Shoreline, Ribbon Cuttings, and our Luncheons. 

Members with brick-and-mortar locations are encouraged to display copies and share them with their customers.

 The electronic version is live and ready to explore on the Chamber’s website. Check out the Electronic Version here

At the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, we believe that a strong business community is built through connection, collaboration, and shared success.

We invite you to use the 2025/26 Business & Community Resource Guide to support the businesses that make Shoreline thrive.


