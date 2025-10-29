Look what’s new at Horizon View Park
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
|Unveiling of Nature's Repose in Horizon View Park
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
By Sarah Phillips
A new public art piece has been installed at the south end of the playfield. Visitors can sit and relax on Nature’s Repose. The sculpture includes a two-sided concrete bench in vibrant color, embellished with glass mosaics and bookended with a metal fern and bleeding hearts.
Look carefully and you will also see a swallowtail butterfly and a bee.
Melissa Cole, the commissioned artist, was inspired by the Horizon View habitat. She came to the park and saw native flora and fauna that inspired the artwork.
The revenue from ticket sales does two things: first it supports the local non-profit presenting organizations and second, half of the revenue is set aside for public art. The tour has raised over $150,000 over its history and all of it has been reinvested in art and community programs for the City of Lake Forest Park.
The next LFP Garden Tour will be Saturday, June 21, 2026.
|Artist Melissa Cole
Photo by Sarah Phillips
Cole is also committed to involving the community in public art.
The base of the installation and the hearts around the back of the bench were created over two days at Third Place Commons.
The base of the installation and the hearts around the back of the bench were created over two days at Third Place Commons.
Residents of all ages used recycled glass chips to make mosaics of salmon, mushroom, sea stars and more. These pieces were then installed by the artist.
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Plant sale is a 21-year institution on Lake Forest Park. Each year garden sleuths find new and redesigned garden. Owners graciously open their gardens for the one-day tour.
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Plant sale is a 21-year institution on Lake Forest Park. Each year garden sleuths find new and redesigned garden. Owners graciously open their gardens for the one-day tour.
|Photo by Sarah Phillips
The revenue from ticket sales does two things: first it supports the local non-profit presenting organizations and second, half of the revenue is set aside for public art. The tour has raised over $150,000 over its history and all of it has been reinvested in art and community programs for the City of Lake Forest Park.
The next LFP Garden Tour will be Saturday, June 21, 2026.
0 comments:
Post a Comment