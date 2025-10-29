Look what’s new at Horizon View Park





Artist Melissa Cole

Photo by Sarah Phillips Melissa Cole, the commissioned artist, was inspired by the Horizon View habitat. She came to the park and saw native flora and fauna that inspired the artwork.





Cole is also committed to involving the community in public art.



The base of the installation and the hearts around the back of the bench were created over two days at Third Place Commons.









The Residents of all ages used recycled glass chips to make mosaics of salmon, mushroom, sea stars and more. These pieces were then installed by the artist.The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Plant sale is a 21-year institution on Lake Forest Park. Each year garden sleuths find new and redesigned garden. Owners graciously open their gardens for the one-day tour.





Photo by Sarah Phillips

The revenue from ticket sales does two things: first it supports the local non-profit presenting organizations and second, half of the revenue is set aside for public art. The tour has raised over $150,000 over its history and all of it has been reinvested in art and community programs for the City of Lake Forest Park.



The next LFP Garden Tour will be Saturday, June 21, 2026.





Look carefully and you will also see a swallowtail butterfly and a bee.