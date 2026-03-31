Will Chen Announces Kickoff Event for 32nd Legislative District Race

Will Chen

Running for 32nd LD rep MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA — Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen will officially launch his campaign for State House in Washington’s 32nd Legislative District with a public kickoff event on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Lake Ballinger Community Center. MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA — Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen will officially launch his campaign for State House in Washington’s 32nd Legislative District with a public kickoff event on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Lake Ballinger Community Center.

The event will bring together community members, local leaders, and supporters for an opportunity to meet Chen, hear his vision for the district, and learn how to get involved in the campaign.





“I’m running because I believe we can build a stronger, more connected community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Chen. “That means tackling affordability, supporting working families, strengthening public safety, and ensuring government is responsible and accountable to the people it serves.”



Chen’s campaign is focused on addressing the rising cost of living, expanding opportunity, strengthening public safety and community health, supporting education and workforce development, and advancing practical, balanced solutions that reflect the priorities of the 32nd District.





The kickoff event is open to the public and will include light refreshments, brief remarks, and opportunities for attendees to engage directly with the campaign. Additional guest speakers will be announced in the coming days.







What: Campaign Kickoff for Will Chen, Candidate for State House (LD 32)

When: Saturday, April 11 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Where: Lake Ballinger Community Center

23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Event Details:

Chen currently serves on the Edmonds City Council and brings a background in fiscal management and community-focused leadership. His approach emphasizes practical, solutions-oriented policymaking grounded in fiscal responsibility, accountability, and community engagement.





The event is open to all and family-friendly. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.









