Seattle portrait artist’s work selected for public exhibition in Pioneer Square

A portrait from Seattle photographic portrait artist’s ongoing series, Cornered, has been selected for exhibition in the Artist Carousel at the Storefront Media Gallery presented by 4Culture.

Cornered: Kibebew

Photographer Lara Grauer

“Getting Cornered” brings a sense of humor to the experience of being put on the spot, while reminding viewers that small, honest moments can reveal unexpected depth in the people around us. The resulting portraits invite viewers to experience empathy, recognition, and connection with people from across the region.