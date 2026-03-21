Seattle portrait artist’s work selected for public exhibition in Pioneer Square
Saturday, March 21, 2026
|Cornered: Shyra & Sam
Photographer Lara Grauer
A portrait from Seattle photographic portrait artist Lara Grauer’s ongoing series, Cornered, has been selected for exhibition in the Artist Carousel at the Storefront Media Gallery presented by 4Culture.
The featured image, Cornered: Shyra & Sam, is now visible on the street-facing screens of 4Culture’s storefront space in Pioneer Square, Seattle - and will remain in rotation through December 2026, with corresponding online coverage continuing indefinitely. The public-facing exhibition places the work in front of thousands of downtown pedestrians each week.
Grauer’s Cornered project explores real people in Seattle and the stories that emerge when they show up as themselves. In the series, participants are photographed in a literal corner - a tight setting that encourages honesty, vulnerability, and self-awareness.
Grauer’s Cornered project explores real people in Seattle and the stories that emerge when they show up as themselves. In the series, participants are photographed in a literal corner - a tight setting that encourages honesty, vulnerability, and self-awareness.
|Cornered: Kibebew
Photographer Lara Grauer
“Getting Cornered” brings a sense of humor to the experience of being put on the spot, while reminding viewers that small, honest moments can reveal unexpected depth in the people around us. The resulting portraits invite viewers to experience empathy, recognition, and connection with people from across the region.
According to 4Culture’s website, “The Storefront Media Gallery offers artists a unique platform to present their work publicly, enlivening the heart of Seattle’s urban core. The Artist Carousel spotlights the diverse creative voices of King County artists working across all media. On view at 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Pl S, Seattle, 7am-10pm daily.”
Grauer’s inclusion places the Cornered project within a broader regional conversation about public art, community storytelling, and diverse representation.
The Cornered series is continuing to expand, with Grauer photographing new participants throughout 2026. Community members interested in participating in the project can apply here
Lara Grauer is a Seattle-based photographic portrait artist whose work focuses on authenticity, connection, and the courage she sees in her subjects. Through commissioned portraiture and personal projects alike, she creates images designed to be lived with — photographs that invite reflection long after the moment is captured.
The Cornered series is continuing to expand, with Grauer photographing new participants throughout 2026. Community members interested in participating in the project can apply here
Grauer says the exhibition affirms the project’s deeper purpose. “Cornered is about revealing something true, so we can connect with each other over common experiences and rediscover our shared humanity. Having this work visible in a public space means those connections can happen far beyond my studio, and I find that really exciting.”
|Cornered: Kate Ledbetter
Photographer Lara Grauer
Lara Grauer is a Seattle-based photographic portrait artist whose work focuses on authenticity, connection, and the courage she sees in her subjects. Through commissioned portraiture and personal projects alike, she creates images designed to be lived with — photographs that invite reflection long after the moment is captured.
She is a past president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
Viewing Information
Viewing Information
- Exhibition: Storefront Media Gallery
- Presented by: 4Culture
- Location: 101 Prefontaine Pl S, Seattle, WA
- When: February 2026 – December 2026, 7am - 10pm daily
- Public access: Free, viewable from the street
- Artist project page
- Apply to participate
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