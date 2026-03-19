Spring Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery – March 27-29, 2026





Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.



Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 4 - 7pm









Spring Plant Sale: Friday, March 27, 2026 – Sunday, March 29, 2026



Location:



Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.



For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, visit



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned





As a special perk, all active members are invited to an exclusive Pre-Sale event on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, where members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items. It's the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your spring planting before the crowds.Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - 20312 15th Avenue NW, Shoreline Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, visit http://www.kruckeberg.org and follow us on Facebook.The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education, and community connection.

The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden. MsK Nursery is excited to announce its Spring Plant Sale, happening Friday – Sunday, March 27-29, 2026.