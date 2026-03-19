Two local players in running for HeraldNet Player of the Week
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Vote here
Danny Morgan, Shorewood baseball
Morgan’s grand slam home run propelled the Stormays to their first win of the season on March 12, 2026.
Lyla Ann Taing, Shorecrest softball
A day after scoring the walkoff run in a win over Newport, Taing went 3-for-4 and stole a base on a seven-RBI day during a March 12 win over Holy Names.
Danny Morgan, Shorewood baseball
Morgan’s grand slam home run propelled the Stormays to their first win of the season on March 12, 2026.
Lyla Ann Taing, Shorecrest softball
A day after scoring the walkoff run in a win over Newport, Taing went 3-for-4 and stole a base on a seven-RBI day during a March 12 win over Holy Names.
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