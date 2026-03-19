Edward Jones takes #1 spot in Advised Investor Satisfaction in the JD Power 2026 U.S. investor satisfaction study





Suzan Shayler, Edward Jones, 19270 Aurora,

has been named a 2025-2026 Best-in-State

Top Women Wealth Advisor

(206) 542-2599













"We are incredibly grateful for the trust our clients place in Edward Jones and honored to be recognized for the care and guidance they receive from our teams," said Penny Pennington, Managing Partner at Edward Jones. "This top ranking is meaningful because it reflects the deep, trusted relationships our clients have with our financial advisors, and the impact our practice teams have in helping clients and their families move toward financial fulfillment with confidence."

Edward Jones achieved Best-in-Class performance in four of the seven most influential dimensions of investor satisfaction, including trust, people, products meeting client needs and ease of doing business, all while continuing to enhance its digital capabilities and value for fees paid. This achievement reflects meaningful progress in Edward Jones' journey to deliver comprehensive advice and planning and expanded products and services to serve more clients, more completely.Edward Jones achieved Best-in-Class performance in four of the seven most influential dimensions of investor satisfaction, including trust, people, products meeting client needs and ease of doing business, all while continuing to enhance its digital capabilities and value for fees paid.





The firm earned an Overall Satisfaction score of 754 on a 1,000-point scale, one of only three firms scoring significantly above the advised-industry average of 725. The results underscore the strength of Edward Jones' relationship-based model and the trust clients place in the firm in an increasingly competitive landscape.



The firm's financial advisors take a personalized, relationship-driven approach by partnering with clients to learn about their goals, priorities and life circumstances before developing tailored financial strategies.





Supported by the firm's financial planning capabilities, investment solutions and digital tools, this model is designed to deliver advice that evolves with clients over time and helps them stay focused on achieving their long-term financial goals.



In recent years, the firm has invested in advanced technology, financial advisor education and a range of new product offerings to help improve the financial advisor experience and better meet clients' needs.





This includes integrated banking capabilities, expanded private-client wealth services and alternative investments, and new portfolio-management technology to support personalized managed accounts.









"This recognition belongs to associates across Edward Jones, from practice teams to our regional and home office colleagues, who work together every day to help clients navigate complex and personal financial decisions," said David Gunn, Principal, Head of U.S. and Canada Business Units at Edward Jones. "Regaining the number-one position reflects our commitment to expanding choice and deepening partnerships, all to help our clients pursue their unique financial goals with greater clarity and confidence."

The study evaluates the experiences of investors working with a wealth management firm, in either an advised or DIY capacity in seven dimensions (in alphabetical order): digital channels; ease of doing business; people; product and service offerings; resolving problems or complaints; trust; and value for fees paid.



The JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study(SM) was fielded from January 2025 through January 2026 and is based on responses from 7,982 advised and 4,335 DIY investors. For more information, visit



About Edward Jones



Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm which operates throughout North America in the U.S. and Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors ("FA") serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.5 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2025. The firm also launched Edward Jones Ventures to invest in and incubate innovations that can enhance financial planning, advisor capabilities and client experiences.The study evaluates the experiences of investors working with a wealth management firm, in either an advised or DIY capacity in seven dimensions (in alphabetical order): digital channels; ease of doing business; people; product and service offerings; resolving problems or complaints; trust; and value for fees paid.The JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study(SM) was fielded from January 2025 through January 2026 and is based on responses from 7,982 advised and 4,335 DIY investors. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm which operates throughout North America in the U.S. and Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors ("FA") serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.5 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2025.





Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice.





