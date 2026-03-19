Hopelink Can Madness moves into Week 2 of friendly competition

Thursday, March 19, 2026

We've rounded out week two of Hopelink Can Madness! This week’s overall winning team is Lake Washington Physical Therapy, collecting 25 pounds of food and $500 to support Hopelink’s programs.

Thank you to all of our Can Madness teams. So far this friendly competition has collected over 3,500 pounds of food and raised $1,695. Congratulations to the 8 teams that are moving on in the bracket. Our friendly week 3 match-ups are:

Orange Theory Fitness Bothell, Orange Theory Fitness Renton Highlands, Club Pilates - Kirkland, Bellefield, BECU Redmond/Kirkland/Kirkland Central, Dale Turner Family YMCA, N. Seattle Friends of Hopelink and Belltown Friends of Hopelink - we look forward to seeing you in next week's Second Chance Shoot Out!

Follow along as the competition continues and support your local team


Posted by DKH at 12:21 AM
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