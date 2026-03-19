Hopelink Can Madness moves into Week 2 of friendly competition
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Lake Washington Physical Therapy, collecting 25 pounds of food and $500 to support Hopelink’s programs.
Thank you to all of our Can Madness teams. So far this friendly competition has collected over 3,500 pounds of food and raised $1,695. Congratulations to the 8 teams that are moving on in the bracket. Our friendly week 3 match-ups are:
Orange Theory Fitness Bothell, Orange Theory Fitness Renton Highlands, Club Pilates - Kirkland, Bellefield, BECU Redmond/Kirkland/Kirkland Central, Dale Turner Family YMCA, N. Seattle Friends of Hopelink and Belltown Friends of Hopelink - we look forward to seeing you in next week's Second Chance Shoot Out!
Follow along as the competition continues and support your local team
- BECU Ballinger/Shoreline vs. Spin Alley Bowling Center/Vault 177
- Lake Washington Physical Therapy vs. First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach
- Pickleball Kingdom Lynnwood vs. @Trestle Community Management
- KGIP vs. Ballinger Thriftway
Orange Theory Fitness Bothell, Orange Theory Fitness Renton Highlands, Club Pilates - Kirkland, Bellefield, BECU Redmond/Kirkland/Kirkland Central, Dale Turner Family YMCA, N. Seattle Friends of Hopelink and Belltown Friends of Hopelink - we look forward to seeing you in next week's Second Chance Shoot Out!
Follow along as the competition continues and support your local team
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