Shoreline PTA Legislative report

The first is from National PTA and applies to all units in the U.S. The second is in the Washington state constitution.

School districts were exempted from last year's unintended services tax (ESSB 5814), effective July 1, 2026 — real and meaningful relief

The final budget cut more than $80 million from K-12 statewide — while passing a tax that won't collect until 2029

Transition to Kindergarten cut 33%; bus depreciation extended; Local Effort Assistance cut; Running Start reduced

Persistent gaps in MSOC (Materials, Supplies, & Operating Costs), Special Education, and Transportation remain unfilled

ESSB 6346 (Millionaire's tax) revenue is not legally dedicated to K-12 — intent language is nonbinding

The 2026 legislative session ended March 12, 2026. Our LD1 and LD32 legislators deserve genuine thanks for important wins — and an honest look at what still needs to happen for Shoreline's students.Shoreline voters just passed two levies in six months to cover what the state won't fund. Not every community can do that. Our students can't wait until 2029.