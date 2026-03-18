Shoreline PTA Legislative report
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
- Every child - one voice
- It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste, or sex.
Shoreline PTA report on the recently completed legislative session in Washington state
The 2026 legislative session ended March 12, 2026. Our LD1 and LD32 legislators deserve genuine thanks for important wins — and an honest look at what still needs to happen for Shoreline's students.
What went right:
The 2026 legislative session ended March 12, 2026. Our LD1 and LD32 legislators deserve genuine thanks for important wins — and an honest look at what still needs to happen for Shoreline's students.
What went right:
- School districts were exempted from last year's unintended services tax (ESSB 5814), effective July 1, 2026 — real and meaningful relief
- The final budget cut more than $80 million from K-12 statewide — while passing a tax that won't collect until 2029
- Transition to Kindergarten cut 33%; bus depreciation extended; Local Effort Assistance cut; Running Start reduced
- Persistent gaps in MSOC (Materials, Supplies, & Operating Costs), Special Education, and Transportation remain unfilled
- ESSB 6346 (Millionaire's tax) revenue is not legally dedicated to K-12 — intent language is nonbinding
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