Shoreline PTA Legislative report

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Washington State PTA operates on two major principles:
  1. Every child - one voice
  2. It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste, or sex.
The first is from National PTA and applies to all units in the U.S. The second is in the Washington state constitution.

Shoreline PTA report on the recently completed legislative session in Washington state

The 2026 legislative session ended March 12, 2026. Our LD1 and LD32 legislators deserve genuine thanks for important wins — and an honest look at what still needs to happen for Shoreline's students.

What went right:
  • School districts were exempted from last year's unintended services tax (ESSB 5814), effective July 1, 2026 — real and meaningful relief
What fell short:
  • The final budget cut more than $80 million from K-12 statewide — while passing a tax that won't collect until 2029
  • Transition to Kindergarten cut 33%; bus depreciation extended; Local Effort Assistance cut; Running Start reduced
  • Persistent gaps in MSOC (Materials, Supplies, & Operating Costs), Special Education, and Transportation remain unfilled
  • ESSB 6346 (Millionaire's tax) revenue is not legally dedicated to K-12 — intent language is nonbinding
Shoreline voters just passed two levies in six months to cover what the state won't fund. Not every community can do that. Our students can't wait until 2029.


Posted by DKH at 11:57 PM
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