Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrests 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on multiple charges

The arrest followed an investigation that began in mid-2025.

Fentanyl powder: 923 grams (over 2 pounds)

Fentanyl pills (“blues”): 312.9 grams

Methamphetamine: 962.4 grams (over 2 pounds)

Suboxone strips: 1,326.5 grams (hundreds of individual strips)

Cash: $2,606

During the two residential search warrants, detectives seized:This investigation highlights the strength of collaboration between the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force and the Everett Police Department in removing dangerous drugs from the community and holding mid-level drug traffickers accountable in Snohomish County.