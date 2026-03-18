Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrests 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on multiple charges

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
Last week, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), in partnership with the Everett Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team (ACT), arrested a 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and suboxone strips.

The arrest followed an investigation that began in mid-2025. 

As part of the operation, detectives executed two search warrants, one at a residence in the 4500 block of 229th Place SW in Mountlake Terrace, and another in the 2700 block of NE 125th Street in Seattle.

During the two residential search warrants, detectives seized:
  • Fentanyl powder: 923 grams (over 2 pounds)
  • Fentanyl pills (“blues”): 312.9 grams
  • Methamphetamine: 962.4 grams (over 2 pounds)
  • Suboxone strips: 1,326.5 grams (hundreds of individual strips)
  • Cash: $2,606
This investigation highlights the strength of collaboration between the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force and the Everett Police Department in removing dangerous drugs from the community and holding mid-level drug traffickers accountable in Snohomish County.

This remains an active investigation.


Posted by DKH at 11:44 PM
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