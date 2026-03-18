Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrests 63-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on multiple charges
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
|Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
The arrest followed an investigation that began in mid-2025.
As part of the operation, detectives executed two search warrants, one at a residence in the 4500 block of 229th Place SW in Mountlake Terrace, and another in the 2700 block of NE 125th Street in Seattle.
During the two residential search warrants, detectives seized:
- Fentanyl powder: 923 grams (over 2 pounds)
- Fentanyl pills (“blues”): 312.9 grams
- Methamphetamine: 962.4 grams (over 2 pounds)
- Suboxone strips: 1,326.5 grams (hundreds of individual strips)
- Cash: $2,606
This remains an active investigation.
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