Free Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Please register here
Microsoft Excel Level 1
- Monday, March 23, 10:30am-12pm
- Discover Excel for work or home.
- Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
- Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
- Monday, March 30, 10:30am-12pm
- Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
- Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
- Monday, April 6, 10:30am-12pm
- Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
- Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.
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