Free Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library

Wednesday, March 18, 2026


Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library

For adults.
Cost: FREE
Please register here

Microsoft Excel Level 1
  • Monday, March 23, 10:30am-12pm
  • Discover Excel for work or home.
  • Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
  • Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Microsoft Excel Level 2
  • Monday, March 30, 10:30am-12pm
  • Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
  • Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
Microsoft Excel Level 3
  • Monday, April 6, 10:30am-12pm
  • Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
  • Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.


Posted by DKH at 11:13 PM
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