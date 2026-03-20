Learn a new language for travel or personal enrichment
Friday, March 20, 2026
Shoreline College offers credit and non-credit opportunities to learn languages in a supportive environment.
Choose from online or in-person and learn Spanish, Chinese, French. Portuguese and Japanese.
Details are in the Spring Continuing Education catalog: Languages, Wine & Travel .
Taught by College faculty and certified language teachers, these classes will change your life! Ot at least prepare you for your next fabulous vacation.
Continuing Education Travel - Shoreline Community College. Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.
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