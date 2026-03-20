Learn a new language for travel or personal enrichment

Friday, March 20, 2026


Learn a new language for travel or personal enrichment. 

Shoreline College offers credit and non-credit opportunities to learn languages in a supportive environment. 

Choose from online or in-person and learn Spanish, Chinese, French. Portuguese and Japanese. 

Details are in the Spring Continuing Education catalog: Languages, Wine & Travel

Taught by College faculty and certified language teachers, these classes will change your life! Ot at least prepare you for your next fabulous vacation. 



Posted by DKH at 12:20 AM
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