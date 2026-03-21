Public receiving fraudulent King County District Court hearing notices

This document is a fake Don't scan the QR code!

This document is a fake

Contact King County District Court Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit our Case Access Portal 24/7 to confirm if you have a ticket in the Court

In the meantime, it is important to NOT scan the QR code on a notice you are not sure is from the Court.



Ways to spot a fraudulent court notice



Although the example below has many items that are faked, the two easiest ways people can tell it is fraudulent are: In the meantime, it is important to NOT scan the QR code on a notice you are not sure is from the Court.Although the example below has many items that are faked, the two easiest ways people can tell it is fraudulent are:

The words in the court seal are gibberish, indicating the image was faked in AI

Official court notices do not have a QR code to scan to settle an unpaid balance



King County District Court has received reports that many people in the community are receiving fraudulent Court hearing notices via text and email (see above).It is a very convincing looking document, including what appears to be the King County District Court seal,. Clicking on the QR code on the fake notice could open people to harmful, fraudulent financial activity.It is important to respond to legitimate notices from the Court. But, if you have any doubts whether a Court notice is real or not, you can either: