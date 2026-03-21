Public receiving fraudulent King County District Court hearing notices
Saturday, March 21, 2026
This document is a fake
King County District Court has received reports that many people in the community are receiving fraudulent Court hearing notices via text and email (see above).
It is a very convincing looking document, including what appears to be the King County District Court seal, but it is a fake. Clicking on the QR code on the fake notice could open people to harmful, fraudulent financial activity.
What people can do
It is important to respond to legitimate notices from the Court. But, if you have any doubts whether a Court notice is real or not, you can either:
- Contact King County District Court Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Visit our Case Access Portal 24/7 to confirm if you have a ticket in the Court
In the meantime, it is important to NOT scan the QR code on a notice you are not sure is from the Court.
Ways to spot a fraudulent court notice
Although the example below has many items that are faked, the two easiest ways people can tell it is fraudulent are:
- The words in the court seal are gibberish, indicating the image was faked in AI
- Official court notices do not have a QR code to scan to settle an unpaid balance
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