Shorewood baseball vs Glacier Peak

After a hard-fought game, Shorewood baseball lost to Glacier Peak 6-2 in a home game at Meridian Park on March 16, 2026.









"As for Shorewood, junior Danny Morgan struck out six through 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs in the start. Sophomore Ryan Stevens went 2-for-2 with a walk, putting the Stormrays on the board with an RBI single to center in the bottom of the sixth before stealing second. Senior Cameron Falk brought him home with a single two batters later to cut it to 3-2.





"Stormrays coach Ben Andrews was happy with his team’s performance on the mound, expressing confidence in a deep rotation that he expects will keep the team within striking distance nearly every game, if not winning them outright."







