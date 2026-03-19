Shorewood baseball vs Glacier Peak

Thursday, March 19, 2026

After a hard-fought game, Shorewood baseball lost to Glacier Peak 6-2 in a home game at Meridian Park on March 16, 2026.

From the HeraldNet:

"As for Shorewood, junior Danny Morgan struck out six through 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs in the start. Sophomore Ryan Stevens went 2-for-2 with a walk, putting the Stormrays on the board with an RBI single to center in the bottom of the sixth before stealing second. Senior Cameron Falk brought him home with a single two batters later to cut it to 3-2.  

"Stormrays coach Ben Andrews was happy with his team’s performance on the mound, expressing confidence in a deep rotation that he expects will keep the team within striking distance nearly every game, if not winning them outright."


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  