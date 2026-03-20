Business Spotlight: A New Green Thumb in Shoreline: Kelly Green
Friday, March 20, 2026
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
A New Green Thumb in Shoreline: Kelly Green
Bringing Life, Joy & Healthy Plants to Workplaces Across Seattle
Plants have a way of transforming a space, making offices feel more welcoming, vibrant, and alive. Kelly Green has been helping businesses do exactly that since 1997 through professional plant design, installation, and care. Recently acquired in 2025 by a Shoreline-based owner with a passion for entrepreneurship and community, the business continues its legacy of helping workplaces thrive with beautifully maintained greenery.
Q & A with Ana Lia Barragan Echenique, Chief Plants Enthusiast at Kelly Green
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: Kelly Green has been serving the Seattle area since 1997. I acquired the company in July 2025, so I’ve been running it for about eight months now, continuing its long tradition of helping local businesses bring beautiful, healthy plants into their spaces.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: Plants bring an incredible amount of joy and calm into people’s lives. When the opportunity came up to acquire Kelly Green, I saw a chance to build something meaningful — a business that makes workplaces more vibrant, welcoming, and human. I truly believe the world is better with more plants in it.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We design, install, and maintain plants in commercial spaces throughout the Seattle area. Our work ranges from small offices to large buildings, and our goal is always the same: to create beautiful, healthy plant environments where people feel better while they work, gather, and collaborate.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love how strong the sense of community is here. Shoreline has a very welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, and it’s the kind of place where neighbors still support each other and local businesses.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: Because it’s home. I live in Shoreline with my family, and it’s a wonderful place to build both a life and a business.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: Kelly Green is more than just a business to me; it’s my dream of entrepreneurship and something I hope to pass on as part of my legacy to my two daughters. That’s why I pour so much love and energy into it. We obsess over quality, reliability, and making plant care completely worry-free for our customers.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: My daughters. They remind me every day why building something meaningful matters.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: One of the most meaningful moments was navigating the loss of our largest customer, which represented about 20% of our revenue. It was a difficult moment, but it pushed me to grow as an entrepreneur and build a stronger, more resilient business.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I approach customer service the way I personally like to be treated: with honesty, respect, and attention to detail. At Kelly Green we are very customer-obsessed. We want our clients to never have to worry about their plants; we take care of everything so their spaces always look beautiful and welcoming.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Connect with other local entrepreneurs. Building a business can feel lonely at times, but Shoreline has an amazing community of people who are willing to share advice and support each other.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We regularly make donations and support local initiatives when we can. We’re also always looking for new ways to contribute to the community that supports us.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: My goal is to continue growing Kelly Green and expanding the number of businesses we serve while maintaining the high level of care and quality that defines our service.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: Our upcoming Urban Jungle Pop-Up at Ridgecrest Bookstore! It’s a fun event where people can come explore beautiful plants and learn a bit more about bringing greenery into their spaces.
Q: Why do businesses invest in professional plant care?
A: Plants in commercial spaces live in very different conditions than plants at home. Light levels change throughout the building, HVAC systems affect humidity, and watering schedules need to stay consistent even when offices are busy or closed. Professional plant care ensures plants stay healthy and vibrant over time. When plants are properly maintained, they become a long-term asset that improves the space every day.
Connect with Kelly Green
4311 11th Ave NE, Ste. 5, Seattle, WA 98105
206-466-3669
www.kellygreenplants.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kelly-
hello@kellygreenplants.com
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Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags: business spotlight
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