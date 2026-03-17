What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 18 - 24
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 18 - 24
Spring is showing up all over Shoreline this week, with plenty of opportunities to connect with neighbors, support local organizations, and enjoy the creative energy of our community. From neighborhood cleanups and family-friendly carnivals to plant pop-ups, night markets, hands-on workshops, and live music, there’s something happening in every corner of the city. Here are a few of Destination Shoreline’s must-attend events, along with several more community happenings worth adding to your calendar this week.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
North City Station Spring Cleanup
Saturday, March 21 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline Rotary Park & 185th Station
Join Urbanist Shoreline, the North City Neighborhood Association, and many of your neighbors for a Spring Cleanup event at the site of the future North City Station!
Shorenorth Co-op Preschool Carnival & Online Auction
Saturday, March 21 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Join Shorenorth Co-op Preschool for carnival games, crafts, prizes, and plenty of fun for all ages. Destination Shoreline is excited to support this event, we’ll be there handing out swag and taking photos with the Destination Shoreline logo. Hope to see you there!
New Growth Night Market at Salvation
Saturday, March 21 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
New Growth Night Market at Salvation - 20 vendors, food truck and DJ
Urban Jungle Plant Pop-up with Kelly Green Interior Plantscaping
Saturday & Sunday, March 21 & 22, Ridgecrest Books
Join us for a curated plant pop-up featuring a hand-picked selection of tropical foliage to grow your indoor jungle.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, March 18 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own.
Memoir Writing Group
Thursday, March 19 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs. Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!
Ballinger Thriftway Westland Distilling Tasting!
Friday, March 20 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Stop by the Ballinger Thriftway each week for weekly wine/spirit/beer tastings.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, March 21 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Young Gardener's Strawberry Plant-Up
Saturday, March 21 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Sky Nursery
Parents and kiddos, team up to plant your own FREE, sustainably grown bare-root strawberry plant and watch it grow at home!
Diggin' Shoreline Dinner Auction
Saturday, March 21 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline College
The funds raised during this event will help us sustain and grow our current community programs.
Pints & Pelvic Floors
Saturday, March 21 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Join Spring Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy for a fun, informative evening at Ridgecrest Pub!
Garden Design 2
Sunday, March 22 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, we’ll start to sketch out your space and brainstorm ideas for how to begin.
Basic Lamp Repair
Sunday, March 22 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
The class will cover repairs of typical 110V household floor, desk, and table lamps.
Darrell's Jazz Jam
Sunday, March 22 7:00 PM, Darrell’s Tavern
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, March 24 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Spring Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery
March 27 - 29 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden.
2nd Annual Kitten Shower
Saturday, March 28 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Seattle Area Feline Rescue
SAFe Rescue invites the community to join them in celebrating the start of kitten season. Kitten season, which begins in early spring, brings a sharp increase in orphaned, abandoned, and neonatal kittens requiring round-the-clock care.
"All Offers Accepted" Spring 2026 Tool Sale
Saturday, April 4 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We’ll have thousands of tools, bikes, art supplies, upcycled art, & baked goods. Any offer accepted for tools and art supplies!
NW Víla Fest 2026: Celebrate the Art of Bellydance
April 10 - 12, Shoreline College
NW Víla Fest aims to grow the bellydance community in Seattle and worldwide. From dynamic workshops to evening showcases, join us for a weekend of art and connection.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 10:01 PM
Tags: what's happening
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