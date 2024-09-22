Lakefront Park - Community Workshop - October 16, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024

Lake Forest Park will hold its third Lakefront Park Community Workshop on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in the Council Chambers of LFP’s City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

This is an open house event with activities for all ages. Stop by anytime between 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Graphic courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
The design team will share illustrations of the design concept, and the community will be invited to share input to help shape the park’s identity. 

Your input is essential to the design of Lake Forest Park’s future public lakefront park!

Visit the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!


