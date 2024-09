And so it begins

Photo by Seattle Poppy Halloween is my favorite holiday so I'm not sorry to see Halloween decorations going up even if they do tend toward giant spiders and ten foot skeletons that stay up year round. Halloween is my favorite holiday so I'm not sorry to see Halloween decorations going up even if they do tend toward giant spiders and ten foot skeletons that stay up year round.





The bird people want me to ask you not to use that white spider web stuff strung across your yard and over the bushes because it can trap birds.





A jaunty skull here and there spices things up and I do appreciate the people who set up tableaus in their front yards. Just don't scare the kids, please.





--Diane Hettrick