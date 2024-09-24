Shorecrest tennis v Edmonds Woodway 9-23-2024
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Shorecrest 1 v Edmonds Woodway 6
Singles
- Steven Anderson (E) def. Indigo Vining 6-0, 6-0
- Arman Mkvtychev (E) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-3
- Mateo Mahoney (E) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-1
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Finn Crawford 6-4, 6-3
- Cooper Giles-Simon Branch (E) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 6-3, 7-5
- Eli Agol-Ben Browne (E) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-4, 6-3
- Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan
- Erik Alsdorf-Liam Milstead (E) def. 6-1, 6-4
0 comments:
Post a Comment