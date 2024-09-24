Shorecrest tennis v Edmonds Woodway 9-23-2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Miles Garbaccio photo by Shannon G
Shorecrest tennis
9-23-2024
Shorecrest 1 v Edmonds Woodway 6

Singles
  1. Steven Anderson (E) def. Indigo Vining 6-0, 6-0
  2. Arman Mkvtychev (E) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-3
  3. Mateo Mahoney (E) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-1
  4. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Finn Crawford 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
  1. Cooper Giles-Simon Branch (E) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 6-3, 7-5
  2. Eli Agol-Ben Browne (E) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-4, 6-3
  3. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan
  4. Erik Alsdorf-Liam Milstead (E) def. 6-1, 6-4


