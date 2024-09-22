Shoreline draft budget would increase funding for a pool and homelessness while avoiding recession risk

The City purchased the storage court on Midvale as a site for an aquatics center.

Photo from Google

By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





City staff told the council “the City continues to maintain a healthy financial position, including maintenance of its AA+ bond rating and a Standard & Poor’s (S&P) ratings outlook of “stable.” The proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget will continue to be balanced and in compliance with the City’s financial and reserve policies.”





In 2020, the city bought the storage court north of city hall as the future site of the aquatics center and (according to the city’s 2024 financial report) earned $662,518 on the property.





Now the city wants to spend $720.9k on “public engagement, planning, conceptual design, cost estimating, ballot measure development, and preparation for design development and permitting” for the pool.



Currently the city plans to spend $624,112 next year on human services and homelessness - 1.0% of its general fund revenues. The city wants to increase that funding by $323.4k to dedicate a full-time employee to focus on managing the city’s human services programs and data collection.







