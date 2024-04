Shoreline’s homelessness plan: “Maintain Current Level of Service” while city comes up with a plan

City staff will study the problem, clarify metrics, and “explore or pilot innovative human service programs” potentially paid for with a property tax levy.

A chart from the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey shows that residents want the city to do more about homelessness

As previously reported , in survey results, Shoreline residents want the city to prioritize homelessness and earlier drafts of the plan faced criticism.The final draft approved by the council on Monday still faced questions from Council members.The fifty-four page study found that residents want the city to do something about homelessness and the housing affordability crisis.The plan recommends the city “Maintain Current Level of Service” while continuing to study the problem and said “affordable housing and homelessness solutions require more resources”. Mayor Chris Roberts questioned why the plan lacked details on specific housing types needed. “But what we don’t have right now… what I’m hearing… we don’t know how many three bedroom units… we don’t know how many ADA accessible units… the city needs,” he said.