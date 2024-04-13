Invasive plant removal at Richmond Beach Community Park April 19 and May 14, 2024

Invasive plant removal at Richmond Beach Community Park (adjacent to the Richmond Beach Library) on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 10am to 12pm.





This event is the first of its kind at Richmond Beach Community Park, and coordinated through the City of Shoreline Forest Steward Program.





We are seeking volunteers to help us at our inaugural work party from 10am to 12pm on Friday, April 19th. We will begin clearing the ivy that runs alongside the stairway up to the park.





Visitors will see work ongoing throughout the year, as we aim to remove invasive plants, mulch the area, and plant new native plants this fall!









Please RSVP to Rachel at rachelmiller811@gmail.com so we can provide tools for all volunteers. If you can't make it on April 19th, you will have a second opportunity at 10am on Tuesday May 14th.




