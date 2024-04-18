Shorecrest tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4-16-2024
Thursday, April 18, 2024
at Kellogg MS
vs Archbishop Murphy4/16/24
Shorecrest 6 - Archbishop Murphy 1
Singles
- Miewega Amazona (A) def. Lily Haessler (S) 6-1,6-0;
- Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Shan Camarillo (A) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4;
- Megan McMullen (S) def. Thea Seckinger (A) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4;
- Ally Miner (S) def. Ava Faulk (A) 6-0, 6-1
- Haneen Faraj-Brittany Morales (S) def. Fernanda Lopez-Posey Kilby 6-0, 6-1;
- Lauren Kajimura-Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Kamdyn Latta-Jules Rioja 6-0, 6-3;
- Mia Halset-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Alexia Acuna Avila-Lizzy Robinson 6-3, 6-0
