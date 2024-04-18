Shorecrest tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4-16-2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Coach Rob Mann and Shorecrest tennis team
Photo by Kristi Lin
Shorecrest varsity tennis
at Kellogg MS
vs Archbishop Murphy
4/16/24

Shorecrest 6 - Archbishop Murphy 1

Singles
  1. Miewega Amazona (A) def. Lily Haessler (S) 6-1,6-0; 
  2. Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Shan Camarillo (A) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; 
  3. Megan McMullen (S) def. Thea Seckinger (A) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; 
  4. Ally Miner (S) def. Ava Faulk (A) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
  1. Haneen Faraj-Brittany Morales (S) def. Fernanda Lopez-Posey Kilby 6-0, 6-1; 
  2. Lauren Kajimura-Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Kamdyn Latta-Jules Rioja 6-0, 6-3; 
  3. Mia Halset-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Alexia Acuna Avila-Lizzy Robinson 6-3, 6-0
Coach: Rob Mann


Tags:

