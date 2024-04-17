Sound Transit launches onboard passenger survey focused on travel behavior and demographics

Graphic courtesy Sound Transit Over the next several months, Sound Transit will conduct a survey onboard select bus, Sounder, and light rail routes in the Puget Sound region. This will include select Community Transit and King County Metro routes. Over the next several months, Sound Transit will conduct a survey onboard select bus, Sounder, and light rail routes in the Puget Sound region. This will include select Community Transit and King County Metro routes.





From April through fall 2024, survey participants will help transit planners understand who rides transit, their origins and destinations, and trip purpose — all to inform transit planning and transit demand modeling.



Surveyors will wear blue vests and a badge with a transit agency logo. They’ll use tablet computers to select participants at random and administer the survey. Paper surveys will be available if necessary.



