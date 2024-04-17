Route 372 to be deleted; “very frustrating” says Lake Forest Park Mayor
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
At the Thursday, April 11 Lake Forest Park regular meeting the city council reviewed planned bus route changes from King County Metro.
Route 372 from Bothell to the University District will be deleted in 2025.
|A screenshot shows Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French expressing frustration over the deletion of route 372 to the University District
In comments, Mayor Tom French said,
“l, for one, I'm gonna be mourning the loss of that direct bus service. And as the Council has so consistently said, this community is really losing out again in the midst of all this expansion in other areas.
"And it's very disappointing… once again, Lake Forest Park is a drive through and it's very frustrating for us…”
|A map from King County Metro’s website shows the planned Metro Flex zone
Metro will add Metro Flex service in Lake Forest Park, north Kenmore, Brier and southeast Mountlake Terrace that allows riders to use an app to hail a minivan to get a ride within the service area.
There will continue to be no bus service in Lake Forest Park south of Ballinger Way and west of Bothell Way.
0 comments:
Post a Comment