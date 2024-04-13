Reminder: Shoreline Short Short Film Festival this Saturday April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024


The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.

12 films have been selected to participate in the Festival. These films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater on April 13, 2024.

The best of the best will take home cash prizes and a campy Sasquatch Award!

Date: Saturday 4/13/24
Time: 6:30-10:00pm
Location: Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Admission: $20-50
Caution: films may contain adult content

