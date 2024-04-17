ShoreLake Arts' Annual Gala for the Arts May 18, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

To celebrate ShoreLake Arts' 35th anniversary, we're going back in time to celebrate how it all began!

Please join us for

ShoreLake Arts' Annual Gala for the Arts
May 18, 2024 | Shorewood High School Commons
Dinner & Live Auction 5pm-8pm | Dance Party 8pm-10pm

We'll travel back to 1989 when Madonna was on top of the charts and ShoreLake Arts (and Taylor Swift) were born.

Don your shiniest fabrics and tease up your locks for an evening of nostalgic revelry featuring a rockin wine and cocktail hour (5-6pm), a totally rad baked potato bar, games, a live auction, and a delicious dessert dash (6-8pm). 

This is a night for all 21 and over to enjoy and help raise money to ensure the future is bright for ShoreLake Arts supporting Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding areas. Now that's heavy! 




