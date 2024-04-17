South County firefighters rescue two dogs from house fire in Lynnwood

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

South County firefighter administers oxygen to dog rescued from Lynnwood house fire
Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County (Snohomish) firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024. 

The homeowner was away when the fire broke out. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.

Firefighters treated one dog with oxygen. Both dogs were reunited with their owner and appeared to be doing well.
 
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading beyond the kitchen. There was smoke damage throughout the house. No one was injured.

Support 7 responded to assist one displaced resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South County Fire.


Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  