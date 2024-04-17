South County firefighters rescue two dogs from house fire in Lynnwood

South County firefighter administers oxygen to dog rescued from Lynnwood house fire

Photo courtesy South County Fire







The homeowner was away when the fire broke out. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.



Firefighters treated one dog with oxygen. Both dogs were reunited with their owner and appeared to be doing well.



Crews quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading beyond the kitchen. There was smoke damage throughout the house. No one was injured.



Support 7 responded to assist one displaced resident.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South County Fire.







