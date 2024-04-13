Home Improvement appointments and Vendor Fair April 23 and May 21, 2024

March 2024 Vendor Fair

Free presentation on Middle Housing and personal appointments with city staff will again be offered at events at Shoreline City Hall.





Almost two dozen vendors were available to talk to people

The appointments are specific to Shoreline properties but the vendor fair is open to all. There are a number of appointments available on April 23rd, particularly in the late afternoon/ early evening. The May 23rd event has many openings right now.

The first event, on March 26, was very well attended.

Go to shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement for more information and to make an appointment with City staff to ask specific questions about your home/property, neighborhood, or City permit information.







Contact Jarrod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or jlewis@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.

Tuesdays: April 23, and May 21, 6:00pm-8:00pmFree parking in City Garage behind City Hall