145th Street Projects construction update





Since the closure, construction crews have been working to prepare the site by installing erosion control and tree protection and started tree removals. Puget Sound Energy began their work to realign their utility infrastructure in the closure area.



Closure and detour updates

The primary detour routes when heading east and west are N 155th and N 130th Streets. There are no impacts to traffic travelling north and south on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue NE or 15th Avenue NE. However, northbound travelers on 1st Avenue are restricted from turning left to go west on NE 155th Street.

The pedestrian and bike detour on NE 147th is currently not in place. The north sidewalk of NE 145th St is currently maintained for pedestrians to travel through the work area.





Work schedule

Construction crews working for the City of Shoreline are working in the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Puget Sound Energy gas crews are also working in the area 6 days a week, Monday-Saturday.



Noise during construction

Nighttime construction work requires a permit and variance from the City of Shoreline.

Construction crews working for the City of Shoreline are currently only working during daytime hours.

To learn more about allowable noise visit our municipal code.



The seven-month closure of N 145th Street between 1st Avenue N and I-5 began on Monday, April 1 and will be in place until October 2024.