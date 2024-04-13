Brian Gooch 1943-2024

Brian M. Gooch 1943-2024 Brian M. Gooch, beloved husband of Evelyn, passed away at home in Green Valley, AZ on January 3, 2024. Brian M. Gooch, beloved husband of Evelyn, passed away at home in Green Valley, AZ on January 3, 2024.





He was born in Lombard, IL on February 25, 1943 and grew up in Long Beach, CA. He moved his family to Seattle, WA in 1979 where they lived for 36 years, and then retired to Arizona in 2015.







He was top in his field of residential sales for moving and storage and won many awards over the years in both his professional and sports careers. More recently he enjoyed volunteering at his local fire department for the Fire Corp.



He is survived by his wife Evelyn of Green Valley, AZ; children: son Marshall Gooch; daughters Shawna (Robert) Grupe and Kelli (Craig) Trujillo; brothers Dan and George Gooch; and fourteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Marie C. Gooch, brother Otis Gooch, and son Dana (Fish) Gooch.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27 at 4pm at the Nile Shrine (Country Club) Center, Mountlake Terrace, WA. All are welcome to attend.





He was outgoing and affable and made thousands of friends in his lifetime. His passion for sports was lifelong and he enjoyed a long career as an umpire.

Brian and Evelyn enjoyed a wonderful life of 52 years (50 married) together. His greatest love was family. He was a man of great integrity, caring, kindness and humor and loved helping others.