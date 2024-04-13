Food and diaper drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church on April 20, 2024
Join us in feeding our community by bringing food and diaper donations on Saturday April 20, 2024 from 11am - 1pm to the upper church parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church. 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
All food donations transported to the Edmonds Food Bank.
All donations gratefully accepted with particular requests for:
- Diapers for our Diaper Drive: All sizes especially 4-5
- Shelf stable milk
- Baby formula
- Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
- Tortillas (wheat or corn)
- Tomato sauce and paste
- Canned fish
