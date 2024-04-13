Discover the Wonders of Costa Rica and Iceland with Collette Travel at the Senior Activity Center

Costa Rica Tropical Costa Rica

Immerse yourself in a world where volcanoes rumble, waterfalls cascade, and wildlife abounds.





From the serene Arenal Volcano to the vibrant cloud forests of Monteverde, embark on a riverboat adventure through Cano Negro and unwind on the sandy beaches of Playa Carrillo.



Iceland

Venture into the land of fire and ice to witness the magical aurora borealis.





Explore Iceland’s Golden Circle, marvel at the majestic Gullfoss waterfall, and soak in the Blue Lagoon’s geothermal bliss.





Iceland Join our special presentation by Toni Ray Ingram to learn more about these breathtaking trips and enjoy light snacks!



Date: April 22, 2024

Time: 1:00 – 2:00pm

Location:



Space is limited, so please RSVP by phone or in-person to reserve your seat now and step closer to your next adventure!



