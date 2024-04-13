Discover the Wonders of Costa Rica and Iceland with Collette Travel at the Senior Activity Center

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Costa Rica
Tropical Costa Rica
Immerse yourself in a world where volcanoes rumble, waterfalls cascade, and wildlife abounds. 

From the serene Arenal Volcano to the vibrant cloud forests of Monteverde, embark on a riverboat adventure through Cano Negro and unwind on the sandy beaches of Playa Carrillo.

Iceland
Venture into the land of fire and ice to witness the magical aurora borealis. 

Explore Iceland’s Golden Circle, marvel at the majestic Gullfoss waterfall, and soak in the Blue Lagoon’s geothermal bliss.

Iceland
Join our special presentation by Toni Ray Ingram to learn more about these breathtaking trips and enjoy light snacks!

Date: April 22, 2024
Time: 1:00 – 2:00pm
Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE,  Shoreline WA 98155

Space is limited, so please RSVP by phone or in-person to reserve your seat now and step closer to your next adventure!

206-365-1536


