Jobs: Shoreline Historical Museum Collections Manager

Collections Manager

$51,000 annual salary

Full-time – funded for 18 months with possibility of extension





The Collections Manager will become the second full-time employee with a variety of job responsibilities reporting to the Director.



Salary and Benefits: – $51,000 annual, up to $400 per month for health benefits, 10 days paid vacation, Federal holidays with comp day for those that fall on Mondays, 2 days personal leave (can be used incrementally), and 10 days sick leave per annum



Schedule – Tuesday through Saturday, with evening Board meetings and occasional events at various times



Scope of Position



The Collections Manager will be responsible for managing the Museum’s collections and collection practices,. Duties will include the assessment of all incoming collections, retrieval, unpacking, and evaluation of existing stored items. Additional duties will include managing, cataloging and inventorying collection items. This position will be responsible for developing, managing and working with a Museum Collections Committee, as well as coordinating the work of Volunteers.













