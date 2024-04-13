Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II - Capital Projects - 2 or more positions
Saturday, April 13, 2024
$113,783.00 - $144,202.00 Annually
Full-Time Regular
Opened 02/16/2024
Closing: continuous
Manage the development and delivery of capital projects subject to strict deadlines, including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies. Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provide highly responsible and complex project management and engineering support to City departments.
Job description and application
