Jobs: City of Shoreline Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker ll

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker ll
Salary $34.27 - $41.70 Hourly
Full-Time Regular
Opening date 02/13/2024
Closing Date Continuous

Full journey level class within the Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker series. Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II’s perform skilled and specialized wastewater inspection, maintenance, operations, repairs and construction duties; operate eductor combination high velocity water/vacuum sewer cleaning equipment, closed-circuit TV equipment, portable generators, rodding machines, pickup and dump trucks and other specialized equipment as required; may serve as lead worker to Maintenance Worker I’s, part-time, and seasonal employees as assigned.



