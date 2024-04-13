Jobs: City of Shoreline Web/Video Support Specialist

Saturday, April 13, 2024

City of Shoreline 
Web/Video Support Specialist
Salary $35.95 - $45.56 Hourly
Part-Time Regular
Opening Date 02/15/2024
Closing Date Continuous

Provide user support and technical assistance on the use of assigned web and audio visual (AV) systems and software applications; to produce digital content for web and video, to  perform all duties associated with recording evening City meetings including testing, troubleshooting, and resolving AV issues to support a successful AV experience; to operate and provide support for web­ based applications and systems.



