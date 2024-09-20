Wilkommen to Oktoberfest - September 21, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024

Photo courtesy RBCA
In what has become a favorite annual tradition, your Richmond Beach Community Association is once again partnering with our friends at Vault 177 for the 4th Annual Richmond Beach Oktoberfest!

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024 from noon to 5pm, and promises to be even bigger and better than ever.

There's something for everyone:
  • Live, Classic Polka Oktoberfest Music: Ted Lunka Polka Band featuring a wonderful button-box accordionist, including Ted Lunka, Andy Mirkovich, John Giuliani and Dave Hoskins who regularly perform in Leavenworth. 12-2p.
  • Imported & local German: Oberdorfer Festbier, Weihenstephan Festbier, Reubens Marzen, & Reubens Festbier
  • Authentic German sausages from Leavenworth, Roses' own German potato salad, soft pretzels & true saurkraut
  • Kid Friendly: bounce house and a lot of games (life-size Jenga, life-size battleship, corn hole), and craft stations like pretzel necklace & coloring activities.
  • Dog Friendly: Dog water and treat station provided by Pet Evolution Shoreline
  • Contest: Traditional Stein Holding feat of strength
  • Free Swag: New commemorative RBCA Koozie / Coaster for all attendees
  • Non-Alcoholic: New n/a Oktoberfest Bier option is available in a can for purchase, and we'll have water for $1 purchase.
All proceeds benefit RBCA and help support community events, the newspaper, and the mission of the RBCA – to build and connect our wonderful community together. So dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and join us for food, fun and festivities.

Prepare your dirndl & lederhosen for Oktoberfest. We can’t wait to see you there, raise a glass, and help ring in the fall season…Prost!

All proceeds directly benefit RBCA and help support community events, the newspaper, and the mission of the RBCA -- to build and connect our wonderful community.

So dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and join us for food, fun, and festivities later this month! We can’t wait to see you there, raise a glass, and help ring in the fall season. Prost!

Saturday, September 21st, 12:00 - 5:00pm Spin Alley/Vault 177 parking lot, 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline WA 98177

Visit the RBCA website to learn more about the event details and fun promotions.


