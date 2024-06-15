Lake Forest Park and Ridgecrest removed from closure consideration list
Saturday, June 15, 2024
|A map from the Shoreline school district website shows the current nine elementary school boundaries
By Oliver Moffat
At the June 6, 2024 School Capacity Review and Closure Consideration meeting, the task force voted to remove Lake Forest Park elementary and Ridgecrest elementary schools from the list of schools that may be recommend to the school board for closure in 2025.
In an email, the school district said Lake Forest Park and Ridgecrest were removed from closure consideration because:
- Lake Forest Park Elementary School: Lake Forest Park serves a relatively diverse population and a large number of families supported by subsidized housing, including families who speak English as a second language. Closure of this school would also have a relatively greater impact on middle school enrollment patterns and other schools during a boundary process.
- Ridgecrest Elementary School: Ridgecrest serves a diverse population of students and receives federal funding to allow all students to receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. Closure of this school would also have a relatively greater impact on middle school enrollment patterns and other schools during a boundary process.
The task force previously removed Briarcrest, Cascade K-8, Meridian Park, and Parkwood from closure consideration.
There are four schools left that may be considered for closure: Brookside, Echo Lake, Highland Terrace and Syre.
Like school districts across the state, Shoreline is facing budget shortfalls and dwindling enrollment. But unlike other districts the district assembled the task force to make a closure recommendation.
The final decision on whether to close a school and if so, which one, will be entirely up to the elected School Board and Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.
The closure decision and any new school boundaries is expected to be finalized in time for Kindergarten open enrollment in January of 2025.
Information on the School Capacity Review and Closure Consideration task force and how to attend a school board meeting and submit public comment is available on the district’s website.
