Upcoming restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- On Friday, 6/28 we will be in North City Park and Hamlin Park in the Upper Forest
- On Saturday, 6/29 we will be at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Pick a park and join a restoration work party to celebrate summer! No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm!
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
