Echo Lake Elementary parent's persistence makes walking to school safer for students
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
|Photo courtesy Echo Lake Elementary PTA
This week, the City of Shoreline made a big improvement to make Echo Lake a little safer for pedestrians and importantly, students who attend Echo Lake elementary.
Concerned parent, PTA volunteer and all around amazing neighbor Ellen Ackroyd has been working to make this change.
She reached out to the City advocating for the addition of barriers at the corner of Ashworth and 195th where there is no sidewalk or barrier from the heavily traveled street.
And she kept reaching out until the City moved into action.
Her persistence resulted in the city erecting permanent safety lane delineators to separate the pedestrian walkway from the busy intersection of Ashworth and 195th.
It will no doubt improve safety at this corner and is an example of what an active community member can help accomplish. Thank you, Ellen!
--Ryan Erwert
